Road Accident Kills Two

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Road accident kills two

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and troller in Akhtarabad area of Okara on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place when a speeding troller crushed a motorcycle in Akhtarabad area of Okara in which both the motorcyclists were killed on the spot. The troller driver managed to escape from the scene.

