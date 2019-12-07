Road Accident Kills Two In Dera Murad Jamali
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed as a passenger bus hit a motorcycle near the area of Mengalkot in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday morning.
According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred when the bus driver could not keep a control over the vehicle while over taking another passenger van and hit the unfortunate bikers, a private news channel reported.
Both bike riders died on the spot, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, the sources said.
Local police had registered an First Information Report against(F.I.R) the bus driver, moreover the driver was arrested and investigation was initiated, a police official further informed.