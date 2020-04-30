UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Kills Two In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

Two people were killed in a road accident in Mianwali police limits on Thursday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident in Mianwali police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Zubair, 34 resident of Kaka Khel Tehsil Mianwali along with his elder brother Muhammad Hashim, 45 was traveling on a car (BLR/497) towards Kotmomin.

The sources said due to over speeding the vehicle collided with oil tanker coming from opposite direction at Mianwali-Peshawar Morr as a result both the brothers Hashim and Zubair died on the spot.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

