Road accident kills two in Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A man along and his child riding on a motorbike were killed after colliding the vehicle with a speedy truck coming from opposite side in Pindi Bhattian on Thursday morning.

According to rescue officials, the man was going to drop his child to school when he met the ill-fated incident at Pindi Bhattian motorway, reported a private news channel.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.