Road Accident Kills Two , Injures Four In Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Two children were killed while four others injured in a road mishap at Changay Baba road in Rustam area of Mardan district on Thursday.
Spokesman Rescue 1122 Mardan, Bilal Jalal said the incident occurred as a rickshaw and tractor trolley collided at Changay Baba Road.
The incident killed two children on spot while left four others ,including two children and a woman injured.
The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex , the condition of the two injured was reported critical.