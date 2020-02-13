Road accident kills two , injures four in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two children were killed while four others injured in a road mishap at Changay Baba road in Rustam area of Mardan district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Two children were killed while four others injured in a road mishap at Changay Baba road in Rustam area of Mardan district on Thursday.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 Mardan, Bilal Jalal said the incident occurred as a rickshaw and tractor trolley collided at Changay Baba Road.

The incident killed two children on spot while left four others ,including two children and a woman injured.

The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex , the condition of the two injured was reported critical.