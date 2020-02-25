Road accident kills youth, injures two in Sargodha

A youth was killed while two others injured in a road accident in Shahpur Sadder police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while two others injured in a road accident in Shahpur Sadder police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Arslan (13) resident of village Jalyana Tehsil Shahpur along with his mother and aunt was moving on a motorcycle towards home after shopping when recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Chak Muzaffar Abad as a result Arslan died on the spot while mother Asmat Bib and aunt Munawara injured the accused driver fled from the scene.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered case.