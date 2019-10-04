UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Leaves 16 Injured In BWP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Road accident leaves 16 injured in BWP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 16 people, including a bus driver sustained critical injuries as the passenger bus collided with a truck near Ahmedpur in Bahawalpur on Friday morning.

According to a traffic warden the incident occurred due to rash driving of the bus driver who would face the charges after getting medical treatment.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, a rescue official informed.

