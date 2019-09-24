Road accident leaves three injured in Islamabad

At least three people sustained serious injuries as a trailer hit vehicle that was coming from opposite side at Okara on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people sustained serious injuries as a trailer hit vehicle that was coming from opposite side at Okara on Tuesday.

According to police sources due to the negligence of the trailer' s driver the incident occurred as he could not control the speed of the trailer and it collided with the vehicle that left three people in serious condition in the area of bypass Okara , reported a private news channel.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources said.