Road accident leaves three injured in Jhang

Three women were critically wounded as their car overturned at Sargodha road located in Jhang on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Three women were critically wounded as their car overturned at Sargodha road located in Jhang on Thursday.

Rescue sources said over speeding was the main reason of the incident as while taking a sharp turn the driver could not balance the car and it overturned in the area of Iqbal Nagar, reported a private news channel.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources said.