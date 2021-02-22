UrduPoint.com
Road Accidents: 15 Killed, 1076 Injured In 24 Hrs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least 15 people were killed, while1076 sustained injuries in 956 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Amongst the injured as many as 666 people were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 410 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 433 adult drivers, 41 juvenile drivers, 176 pedestrians, and 482 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 290 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 67 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as 785 motorcycles, 146 rickshaws, 112 cars, 47 vans, 11 buses, 34 trucks and 113 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents

