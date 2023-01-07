UrduPoint.com

Road Accidents Avoidable Through Abiding Safety Laws: Rescue-1122

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws: Rescue-1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules as road accidents could be avoided if they properly follow the safety laws.

According to District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rashid, Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi rescued 12,925 victims of road accidents while conducting emergency operations in 2022 and maintained it average response time of less than seven minutes.

He informed that a total of 13,013 road accidents were reported during the last year while 12,925 persons including 11,204 male and 1,721 female victims were rescued.

He said that 6,593 victims were shifted to different hospitals and 6,167 people were provided first aid on the spot while 165 victims lost their lives.

He further said that only timely call could ensure timely response from Emergency Service in case of any emergency.

Most of the victims were bike riders, he said and informed that 1962 pedestrians, 2743 passengers, 8220 drivers and 709 under age drivers were victims of the RTAs.

The minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of the hospitals.

The majority motorcyclists were involved, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing number of RTAs, he added.

He informed 8220 drivers, 709 underage drivers, 1962 pedestrians, and 2743 passengers were among the victims of these RTAs.

He urged the authorities concerned to ensure effective implementation of traffic laws especially underage driving and use of helmets by motorbike riders.

He also appealed to the parents to understand their social responsibility and ensure that their underage children do not drive motorbikes or cars, adding, most of the traffic accidents are avoidable if citizens abide by the road safety laws.

395

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Road Traffic Rashid Male Rawalpindi SITE From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

6 minutes ago
 PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

10 minutes ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

32 minutes ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.