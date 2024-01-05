Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws: Rescue-1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules as road accidents could be avoided if they properly follow the safety laws.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023.

A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims.

164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured and 8321 were slightly injured in the road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached on the spot.

Most of these road traffic accidents involved car and motorcycle riders, he informed.

16,525 traffic accident victims included 14,008 males and 2,517 females, he said adding, main causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire burst and others.

Most of the victims of the accidents were between the ages of 21 and 40 years, he said.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges and other programs are ongoing to reduce traffic accidents, he added.