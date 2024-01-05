Open Menu

Road Accidents Avoidable Through Abiding Safety Laws: Rescue-1122

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws: Rescue-1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules as road accidents could be avoided if they properly follow the safety laws.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023.

A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims.

164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured and 8321 were slightly injured in the road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached on the spot.

Most of these road traffic accidents involved car and motorcycle riders, he informed.

16,525 traffic accident victims included 14,008 males and 2,517 females, he said adding, main causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire burst and others.

Most of the victims of the accidents were between the ages of 21 and 40 years, he said.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges and other programs are ongoing to reduce traffic accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Punjab Road Car Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

59 minutes ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

15 hours ago
8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

15 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

15 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

16 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

16 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan