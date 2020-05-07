UrduPoint.com
Road Accidents Claim 6 Lives, Leave 710 Others Injured During Last 24 Hours In Punjab

Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Punjab Rescue Service Spokesperson says 454 people out of 710 are seriously injured in 36 districts of the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) At least six people died and 710 people injured in 635 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during last 24 hours across Punjab, Punjab Rescue Service Spokesperson said here on Thursday.

He said that 454 fell seriously injured out of 710 people in 36 districts of Punjab while 256 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (67%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 276 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians, and 335 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 124 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 132 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 48 RTCs and 55 victims.

The details further reveal that 716 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 570 males & 146 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 136 were under 18 years of age, 386 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 194 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 541 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 19 vans, 00 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 90 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

