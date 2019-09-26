UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accidents Claim Three Lives, Left Two Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Road accidents claim three lives, left two injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while two other were wounded in two different road accidents that took place in Karachi in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to police sources the two deceased were killed and one was injured in dumper-motorcycle collision occurred in the area of Sheri Jinnah colony while in another incident a dumper hit a car that claimed a life on the spot, left one injured in the site area of the province, reported a private news channel.

The injured and bodies were shifted to the area hospital, the police said.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Road Car SITE

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 September 2019

11 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE conquers space in every heart

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

9 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

9 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.