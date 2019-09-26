Road accidents claim three lives, left two injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed while two other were wounded in two different road accidents that took place in Karachi in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to police sources the two deceased were killed and one was injured in dumper-motorcycle collision occurred in the area of Sheri Jinnah colony while in another incident a dumper hit a car that claimed a life on the spot, left one injured in the site area of the province, reported a private news channel.

The injured and bodies were shifted to the area hospital, the police said.