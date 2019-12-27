UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accidents Claim Two Lives In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:21 PM

Road accidents claim two lives in Hyderabad

Two people including one child girl have been killed in two different mishaps

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Two people including one child girl have been killed in two different mishaps.In first incident 26 yeas old citizen was going on his bicycle when suddenly a speedy tractor crushed him to death near Jahanabad.

He has died on the spot.Another mishap took place near Sila Nawali Police Station where two years old girl was plying in near her home, suddenly a truck crushed her to death. She has also died on spot.Both the drives have been arrested. Police have taken the trucks in their custody. The deceased bodies have been shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died

Recent Stories

PM says NAB will be kept away from business commun ..

28 minutes ago

AJK President assures complete facilitation of spe ..

39 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,050 per t ..

5 minutes ago

Opponents make plan to fail Baluchistan govt: Sour ..

49 minutes ago

Annual growth of Rs450 billion in circular debt a ..

50 minutes ago

Malala pays homage to BB

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.