Road accidents claim two lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Two people including one child girl have been killed in two different mishaps.In first incident 26 yeas old citizen was going on his bicycle when suddenly a speedy tractor crushed him to death near Jahanabad.

He has died on the spot.Another mishap took place near Sila Nawali Police Station where two years old girl was plying in near her home, suddenly a truck crushed her to death. She has also died on spot.Both the drives have been arrested. Police have taken the trucks in their custody. The deceased bodies have been shifted to hospital.