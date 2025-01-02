Road Accidents Claimed 190 Lives In 17,520 Accidents During The Year 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) During the year 2024, a total of 17,520 road accidents were reported in which 190 people died.
According to the details released by the District Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, a total of 17,848 people were victims in road accidents. The details show that 7,645 were seriously injured in the said number of accidents.
Rescue Service Rawalpindi reached all the accidents on time while maintaining the average response time.
Moreover, the majority of road traffic accidents involved cars and bikes. Whereas 15,003 men and 2,845 women were the victims of the accidents with the age group between 11 to 40 years.
Over speeding, carelessness while driving, one-wheeling, wrong turns and tyre burst remained major causes of the road accidents.
The degree of response by the Rescue-1122 also remained successful as majority road accidents were timely addressed by the rescue personnel.
