Open Menu

Road Accidents Claimed 190 Lives In 17,520 Accidents During The Year 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Road accidents claimed 190 lives in 17,520 accidents during the year 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) During the year 2024, a total of 17,520 road accidents were reported in which 190 people died.

According to the details released by the District Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, a total of 17,848 people were victims in road accidents. The details show that 7,645 were seriously injured in the said number of accidents.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi reached all the accidents on time while maintaining the average response time.

Moreover, the majority of road traffic accidents involved cars and bikes. Whereas 15,003 men and 2,845 women were the victims of the accidents with the age group between 11 to 40 years.

Over speeding, carelessness while driving, one-wheeling, wrong turns and tyre burst remained major causes of the road accidents.

The degree of response by the Rescue-1122 also remained successful as majority road accidents were timely addressed by the rescue personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Traffic Rawalpindi Women All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

12 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

42 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

57 minutes ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan