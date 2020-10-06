Road are essential for rapid development: Nisar Khoro

The Adviser of Chief Minister of Sindh on Universities & Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khoro said the roads are valuable asset which can ensure the rapid development in the province

He was addressing an Orientation Program on Sindh Road Network Master Plan Institutional & Training in Sindh organized by Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project (SPRIP) with collaboration of Asian Development Bank held here at local hotel on Tuesday.

In 1999 the 20-year master plan of road network was launched with vision of efficient and sustainable Road Network System in the Province but the targets were not achieved, he added.

We are moving toward another 20-year (2020-40) master plan for efficient and sustainable Road Network System in the province, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ECIL Khalid Mirza said that total network of roads in the Sindh province was 53,500 kilometer (km).

Of total, 1560 km are NHA highways, 940 km NHA Motorways and 51000 km the works & service departments (WSD), he said.

He further informed that 47300 km of roads were surveyed in the province and of total, 38900 km are paved, while 8,400 were unpaved.

Still 3700 km are yet to be surveyed.

Elaborating the status of paved roads in the province, Mirza said that of total, 2000 km were principal, 1700 km minor, 13000 km collector and 25900 km local.

Once, the road was constructed, the investment would be required to preserve and maintain it, he said adding it can be done through established best maintenance management practices.

The estimated value required for maintenance of road network is more Rs.1.5 trillion and while, average annual budget for maintenance is Rs.5 to 7 billion, he said.

It is 0.01% of asset value to manage and protect total investment which is a viable option, he added.

This 20-year master plan preparation would require road asset management system (RAMS), Traffic & Travel Demand Assessment, Guidelines for project development or evaluation, Establish polices or criteria for prioritization and framework for Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Representative from Asian Development Bank and other officials from Works & Service department Sindh also spoke on the occasion.