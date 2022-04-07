Road being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that road is being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad.

"The long standing problem of drainage of rainwater in the underpass is also being solved. Another promise from the people of Central District is about to be fulfilled. Repair of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass will facilitate transportation to the site and people of Central District. It will also reduce travel time," the Administrator expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing repair work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass during his visit to Central District Nazimabad, said a statement on Thursday.

Concerned officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the problems faced by the citizens are being addressed.

He said that earlier, there were road breakdowns and drainage problems which caused difficulties to the traffic passing through this underpass.

He added that taking note of this, it was decided to start work immediately and now the process of paving the road is underway.

The Administrator said that there were also complaints of flooding in the underpass during rains due to faulty drainage system but now it is being fixed He said that other underpasses and bridges located in Central District are also being improved. "The expansion joints of the bridges are being replaced and repaired. It is gratifying that underground drainage works are being completed before the construction of all the roads construction in Karachi so that later sewerage overflow can be prevented," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there is scope to improve the infrastructure of Karachi and every effort is being made by the city administration to keep the main roads and arteries in good condition.

"In particular, maintenance of underpasses and flyovers is underway to maintain the flow of traffic," he added.

He said that construction of several major roads in different parts of the city has been completed during last few months and work on Sher Shah Road and other roads in the site area from Machli Chowk to KANUPP is in progress.

He said that Repair work of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and Jahangir Road is also being started.