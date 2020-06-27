UrduPoint.com
Road Black Topping, Construction Of Abbottabad-Mansehera Road Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Another long standing demand of the people of Abbottabad was fulfilled with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani along with MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday inaugurated the black topping of Main Abbottabad-Mansehra Road constructed at a cost of Rs 400 million on both sides of the road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Another long standing demand of the people of Abbottabad was fulfilled with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani along with MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday inaugurated the black topping of Main Abbottabad-Mansehra Road constructed at a cost of Rs 400 million on both sides of the road.

Work on this road has already begun. It is to be noted that work on this project was halted due to lockdown because of the coronavirus and people were facing severe difficulties.

The construction and repair of this road will further facilitate the flow of traffic, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on this occasion said.

The people of Abbottabad and Mansher also lauded the continued efforts of the Speaker Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi. They said it was a long standing demand of the people of Abbottabad and Mansehra as they were facing severe difficulties due to the dilapidated condition of the road.

