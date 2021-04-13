Road carpeting work visits

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Tuesday paid a visit of military road and Shikarpur road inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Tuesday paid a visit of military road and Shikarpur road inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens.

He was accompanied by Municipal Officers and other officials during his visit.

He said the problems in various areas of the district have made our resolved to work even stronger and therefore works of road carpeting and making routes motor able were being carried out speedily.