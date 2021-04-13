UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Carpeting Work Visits

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:03 PM

Road carpeting work visits

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Tuesday paid a visit of military road and Shikarpur road inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch on Tuesday paid a visit of military road and Shikarpur road inspect the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens.

He was accompanied by Municipal Officers and other officials during his visit.

He said the problems in various areas of the district have made our resolved to work even stronger and therefore works of road carpeting and making routes motor able were being carried out speedily.

Related Topics

Visit Road Sukkur Shikarpur Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

14 minutes ago

21 shops sealed for SOPs breach

9 minutes ago

DC vows to give relief to the masses

9 minutes ago

Six die of coronavirus in Sargodha last week

9 minutes ago

UN rights chief fears Myanmar heading towards 'ful ..

9 minutes ago

Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'p ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.