Road Checking Campaign Against Tax Defaulting Vehicles To Continue Till June 16: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 10:13 PM

A total of 44368 vehicles were checked across the province at the end of the 18th day of the road checking campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 44368 vehicles were checked across the province at the end of the 18th day of the road checking campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners.

According to the details 12216 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 13619 in Hyderabad and 4569 in Sukkur, while 6115 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 5002 in Mirpurkhas and 2847 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, 2710 vehicles were impounded for various reasons while documents of 4063 vehicles were also seized during the road checking campaign.

Till the end of 18th day, a total tax of Rs. 4 crore 86 lac and 49 thousands were collected.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners has been extended and the province-wide road checking campaign will now continue till June 16.

He further said that in view of the success of the campaign, the date has been extended. Vehicle owners are requested to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.

