Road Checking campaign from May 16 to nab tax defaulting vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :While instructing to launch a road campaign against tax defaulting vehicles, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles would be launched across the province from May 16 to June 3.

He said action will be taken against the owners of vehicles plying on open letter during the campaign. Action will also be taken against the vehicles plying without registration, said a statement released here on Thursday.

The provincial minister also requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes before the start of road checking campaign to avoid any untoward situation.

Chawla said that the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles could deposit their due taxes online.

He advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for tax details.