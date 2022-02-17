UrduPoint.com

Road Checking Campaign Giving Positive Results: Sindh Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Road checking campaign giving positive results: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 33641 vehicles were checked across the province till the eighth day of the road checking campaign launched on the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicles .

According to details, 7797 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 9509 in Hyderabad and 3167 in Sukkur, while 4428 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 5340 in Mirpurkhas and 3400 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The 2321 vehicles were impounded due to various reasons while documents of 3506 vehicles were also seized.

So far during the road checking campaign till the eighth day a total tax of Rs. 43,14,806 was collected from these vehicles.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla had said that due to the road checking campaign, the number of tax depositers in the offices of Excise Department Sindh has increased significantly and the road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles has given positive results.

