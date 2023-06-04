UrduPoint.com

Road Checking Campaign To Begin From June 05

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is going to launch a road-checking campaign to nab tax-defaulting vehicles from 5 June across the province.

The road-checking campaign would continue until 16 June.

The teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will check the vehicles at more than 30 places in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla had requested the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately.

He asked them to take the advantage of online tax depositing facility.

