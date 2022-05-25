Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Sindh Minister

Till the ninth day of road check campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicle owners across the province, the authorities checked so far a total of 24874 vehicles across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Till the ninth day of road check campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicle owners across the province, the authorities checked so far a total of 24874 vehicles across the province.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, 7354 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 6988 in Hyderabad and 2575 in Sukkur, while 3602 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 2884 in Mirpurkhas and 1471 in Shaheed Benazirabad, collecting a total of over Rs. 252 million in taxes.

During the ongoing road checking campaign on the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, 1572 vehicles have been seized so far for various reasons while papers of 2285 vehicles were also confiscated during the road checking campaign.

Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3. He requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.