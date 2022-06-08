Road checking campaign to continue till June 16

A total of 52322 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of the 21st day of the road checking campaign launched by the Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 52322 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of the 21st day of the road checking campaign launched by the Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles .

According to details here on Wednesday, 13888 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 16796 in Hyderabad and 5310 in Sukkur, while 7169 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 5787 in Mirpurkhas and 3372 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

As many as 4667 vehicles were seized for various reasons and documents of 5145 vehicles were also confiscated during the road checking campaign.

A total of Rs. 6 crore tax was collected till the 21st day.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the campaign of tax collection from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles across the province will now continue till June 16.