Road Checking Committee Formed To Ensure Observance Of Road Safety Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government, on Friday, constituted a Road Checking Committee to ensure compliance of road safety rules across the province through monitoring the movement of commercial vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers.

The Road Checking Committee would be headed by the Secretary Provincial Transport Authority while the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority Karachi, representatives of the Traffic Police, and three Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) from the Sindh government’s Motor Vehicle Wing will serve as members, said a statement issued here.

The committee was mandated to check the necessary documents of the commercial vehicles like registration books, route permits, fitness certificates, and driving licenses while it will also carry out checking on the roads to prevent violations such as overloading, over-speeding, and other traffic offenses.

Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens on the roads is the Sindh government's top priority.

He emphasized that no violations endangering human lives would be tolerated. "The purpose of these government measures is to effectively curb traffic violations and make roads safer," he added.

