Road checking drive against MVT defaulters from Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has decided to take action against tax defaulting vehicles and a road checking campaign against Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT) defaulters is going to be launched from December 23 across Sindh province.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a statement said here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and others.

The DG informed the meeting that a massive public awareness campaign had been launched through media for vehicles owners regarding MVT.

Tax defaulting vehicles would be confiscated during the campaign and the vehicles would be returned only after payment of due taxes and the arrears.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla speaking on the occasion said that use of vehicle on Open Letter is a crime and advised such owners to get transfer their vehicles on their own Names to avoid legal action.

In case of any problem, people may contact, E&T Director Karachi 99203671, Director Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211, Director Sukkur 071-9310202, Deputy Director Admin Karachi 021-99201410, Director Hyderabad 022-9200148, Director Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370178 and Director Larkana 074-9410751.