UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Checking Drive Against Tax Defaulting Vehicles From Dec 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Road checking drive against tax defaulting vehicles from Dec 23

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to take action against tax defaulting vehicles across Sindh and a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles is going to be launched from December 23 across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to take action against tax defaulting vehicles across Sindh and a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles is going to be launched from December 23 across the province.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and others.

Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that a massive public awareness campaign had been launched through media so that they could deposit their taxes in time.

Tax defaulting vehicles would be confiscated during the campaign and the vehicles would be returned only after payment of due taxes and the arrears.

Addressing a meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised the owners of the vehicles to transfer the vehicles into their Names immediately after purchasing the vehicle because driving on open letter is a crime.

In case of any problem, people might contact, Director Karachi 99203671, Director Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211, Director Sukkur 071-9310202, Deputy Director Admin Karachi 021-99201410, Director Hyderabad 022-9200148, Director Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370178 and Director Larkana 074-9410751.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana December Media From

Recent Stories

Minister urges students to get research based educ ..

29 seconds ago

EU ombudsman re-elected

31 seconds ago

Trump's Approval Rating Up 6 Percent Since Start o ..

34 seconds ago

Motorway police organizes road safety seminar

37 seconds ago

Meeting reviews power supply related issues in PK- ..

46 seconds ago

Sindh Information Minister to hold open katchery

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.