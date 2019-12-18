Road checking drive against tax defaulting vehicles from Dec 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to take action against tax defaulting vehicles across Sindh and a road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles is going to be launched from December 23 across the province.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and others.

Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that a massive public awareness campaign had been launched through media so that they could deposit their taxes in time.

Tax defaulting vehicles would be confiscated during the campaign and the vehicles would be returned only after payment of due taxes and the arrears.

Addressing a meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised the owners of the vehicles to transfer the vehicles into their Names immediately after purchasing the vehicle because driving on open letter is a crime.

In case of any problem, people might contact, Director Karachi 99203671, Director Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211, Director Sukkur 071-9310202, Deputy Director Admin Karachi 021-99201410, Director Hyderabad 022-9200148, Director Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370178 and Director Larkana 074-9410751.