UrduPoint.com

Road Checking Drive From Feb 07

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Road Checking drive from Feb 07

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department was going to launch a 'Road Checking Campaign' to recover tax from tax-defaulting vehicles from February 07 to February 18 in the metropolis.

In all 10 teams had been formed for the purpose. The road checking would be carried out in 37 different places in the city, according to a spokesman.

These places included Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Toba Masjid, Site, Manghopir Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahra-e-Qaedin, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area , Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash & Carry, Time Square, Pahlawan Goth, F.B Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Metro Vehicles Road Bath Lasbela Korangi Landhi Malir North Nazimabad Hub Gulistan February Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

24 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>