Road Checking drive from Feb 07

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department was going to launch a 'Road Checking Campaign' to recover tax from tax-defaulting vehicles from February 07 to February 18 in the metropolis.

In all 10 teams had been formed for the purpose. The road checking would be carried out in 37 different places in the city, according to a spokesman.

These places included Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Toba Masjid, Site, Manghopir Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahra-e-Qaedin, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area , Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash & Carry, Time Square, Pahlawan Goth, F.B Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.