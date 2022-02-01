Road checking drive to be launched from Feb 7 : Sindh Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday said that a road checking campaign would be launched from February 7 to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners and this campaign would remain continue till February 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday said that a road checking campaign would be launched from February 7 to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners and this campaign would remain continue till February 18.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Atif Rehman, Director Generals Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Panhwar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take action against the owners of tax defaulting vehicles. It was informed that action would be taken against the owners of open letter, unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles during the road checking campaign.

The road checking campaign will run from February 7 to February 18. A road checking campaign will be launched across the province. Checking teams will be formed under the leadership of Deputy Directors, the meeting was informed.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said"There is also a facility to deposit vehicle tax online. Owners of tax defaulting vehicles can visit the Excise Department's website at www.exise.gos.pk to find out the details of their due taxes."He said that being law abiding citizens, owners of the vehicles should pay their tax immediately.