UrduPoint.com

Road Checking Drive To Be Launched From Feb 7 : Sindh Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Road checking drive to be launched from Feb 7 : Sindh Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday said that a road checking campaign would be launched from February 7 to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners and this campaign would remain continue till February 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday said that a road checking campaign would be launched from February 7 to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners and this campaign would remain continue till February 18.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Atif Rehman, Director Generals Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Panhwar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take action against the owners of tax defaulting vehicles. It was informed that action would be taken against the owners of open letter, unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles during the road checking campaign.

The road checking campaign will run from February 7 to February 18. A road checking campaign will be launched across the province. Checking teams will be formed under the leadership of Deputy Directors, the meeting was informed.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said"There is also a facility to deposit vehicle tax online. Owners of tax defaulting vehicles can visit the Excise Department's website at www.exise.gos.pk to find out the details of their due taxes."He said that being law abiding citizens, owners of the vehicles should pay their tax immediately.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Road Vehicle February From

Recent Stories

Polish Foreign Minister to Visit Donbas in Early F ..

Polish Foreign Minister to Visit Donbas in Early February - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 Admin conducts 1,936 raids to check prices of comm ..

Admin conducts 1,936 raids to check prices of commodities

1 minute ago
 Catherine Russell assumes fourth female head of UN ..

Catherine Russell assumes fourth female head of UNICEF

1 minute ago
 Qatar, Taliban Agree to Resume Evacuation Flights ..

Qatar, Taliban Agree to Resume Evacuation Flights From Kabul - Reports

1 minute ago
 South Korean Arms Manufacturer to Supply Egypt Wit ..

South Korean Arms Manufacturer to Supply Egypt With K9 Howitzers in $1.65Bln Dea ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day - Ulema to highlight Indian atrocities ..

Kashmir Day - Ulema to highlight Indian atrocities in Friday sermons: Ashrafi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>