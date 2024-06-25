Road cleaning starts in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration has launched a road cleaning program and removed waste and dirt from the Jhang Road.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Aurangzaib Goraya said here on Tuesday that the important roads of the Tehsil would be cleaned with heavy machinery in the first phase.

He said that on first day of the drive, the Jhang Road from Faisalabad to Painsara was cleaned mechanically and all kinds of dust, earth and other waste was removed from it and disposed of at a dumping site.

All roads will be cleaned within one week so as to make Faisalabad a beautiful district in addition to providing a neat and clean atmosphere to travellers, he added.