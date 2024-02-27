Open Menu

Road Clearing Operation Continues In Tirah: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The snow removal operation continued in Tirah valley, district Khyber with most of the main roads cleared for traffic.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan heavy snowfall disconnected many villages in the valley adding that the main highways were cleared by the C&W and Highways Department using tractors and other heavy machinery.

He said most of the roads including Khawajal Khel, Barkamber Khel, Madrasa Road were blocked and being cleared.

He said the clearing operation would continue till the opening of all the roads.

