UrduPoint.com

Road Conditions Of Chitral Affect Health, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Road conditions of Chitral affect health, tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Residents of Chitral are facing difficult living conditions due to poor road conditions, which have negatively impacted their health, as well as the local tourism industry.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a representative of Chitral Development Movement (CDM) Waqas Ahmed said that the main road from Chew bridge in Lower Chitral to Shandur in Upper Chitral was scooped out for expansion but after many months the roads still await maintenance.

He said that the rough roads have increased pulmonary diseases among residents adding that dust and debris caused by the ongoing construction have resulted in respiratory problems in many locals.

Furthermore, the mining industry in Chitral has also been negatively impacted by the road conditions, he said adding that Chitral has nearly six metallic mineral blocks where minerals like tungsten, silver, copper, cadmium, barium, iron ore, nickel, and platinum are found.

Waqas noted that it has become difficult for mining companies to transport their products to markets due to the poor state of roads.

He said that tourism has also suffered as a result of poor infrastructure. "Chitral is home to various important tourist spots including the highest polo ground, centuries-old forts and centuries-old Kalash culture" he added.

The representative of CDM stated that many tourists are hesitant to visit the area due to the inconvenience and safety risks posed by the under-maintenance roads.

He said that CDM contacted the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the authority informed that work is in progress and would be completed at the earliest possible time.

Waqas called on the NHA and Federal Government to expedite the maintenance work in the economic and social interest of the area and its residents.

\395\778

Related Topics

Polo Poor Visit Road Progress Chitral NHA Sunday Silver Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

52 minutes ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

13 hours ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.