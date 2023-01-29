Road conditions of Chitral affect health, tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Residents of Chitral are facing difficult living conditions due to poor road conditions, which have negatively impacted their health, as well as the local tourism industry.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a representative of Chitral Development Movement (CDM) Waqas Ahmed said that the main road from Chew bridge in Lower Chitral to Shandur in Upper Chitral was scooped out for expansion but after many months the roads still await maintenance.

He said that the rough roads have increased pulmonary diseases among residents adding that dust and debris caused by the ongoing construction have resulted in respiratory problems in many locals.

Furthermore, the mining industry in Chitral has also been negatively impacted by the road conditions, he said adding that Chitral has nearly six metallic mineral blocks where minerals like tungsten, silver, copper, cadmium, barium, iron ore, nickel, and platinum are found.

Waqas noted that it has become difficult for mining companies to transport their products to markets due to the poor state of roads.

He said that tourism has also suffered as a result of poor infrastructure. "Chitral is home to various important tourist spots including the highest polo ground, centuries-old forts and centuries-old Kalash culture" he added.

The representative of CDM stated that many tourists are hesitant to visit the area due to the inconvenience and safety risks posed by the under-maintenance roads.

He said that CDM contacted the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the authority informed that work is in progress and would be completed at the earliest possible time.

Waqas called on the NHA and Federal Government to expedite the maintenance work in the economic and social interest of the area and its residents.

