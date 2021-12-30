Road connect Shahrah-e- Humayun will build-up: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that a 5.5 Kilometre long road connecting Shahrah e Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road in Federal B Area Block 4 is under construction.

The Administrator said this while inspecting the road under construction in Federal B Area Block 4 in Central District here.

He said that residents will have significant convenience in transportation and the journey of development will continue in every district of Karachi.

Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Technical Services Shabih ul Hasnain Zaidi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that in the past this road was very dilapidated due to which passersby were facing difficulties.

He said that this road connects Shahrah e Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road and there is a lot of traffic congestion so it was necessary to build it as soon as possible.

"Every possible step will be taken to improve the infrastructure in different areas," he added.