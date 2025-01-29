- Home
- Pakistan
- Road connecting district South to Keamari a gift from KMC: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Road Connecting District South To Keamari A Gift From KMC: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the completion of the vital road connecting district South Karachi to Keamari district is a great gift from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to the city's residents, fishermen and oil marketing companies
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the completion of the vital road connecting district South Karachi to Keamari district is a great gift from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to the city's residents, fishermen and oil marketing companies.
He expressed these views during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the road being constructed from China Gate Keamari to the end point in district South Karachi.
This road is essential for the transportation of oil from the oil terminal to the rest of Pakistan and serves as a key hub for the fish market.
The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party has fulfilled this crucial need for the area by completing the construction of the road from Mauripur Town to Saddar Town at a cost of over 134 million rupees.
Murtaza Wahab stated that today marks a new beginning with a new project being presented by the KMC for the public.
He emphasized that they were not here to lay the foundation or announce the project, but rather to celebrate the completion of the road's reconstruction.
He noted that just a few months ago, there was no road here, and people were often stuck in traffic jams for hours. This road is crucial for the fishermen and for the transportation of oil across the country.
Based on suggestions from the local PPP organization and friends, they decided to work on an alternative route to connect this area with other parts of the city. After conceiving the plan, we swiftly started the project and completed it, he said.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi2 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 46 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl6 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter6 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals11 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2036 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community11 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques11 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties11 minutes ago