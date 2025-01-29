Open Menu

Road Connecting District South To Keamari A Gift From KMC: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the completion of the vital road connecting district South Karachi to Keamari district is a great gift from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to the city's residents, fishermen and oil marketing companies

He expressed these views during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the road being constructed from China Gate Keamari to the end point in district South Karachi.

This road is essential for the transportation of oil from the oil terminal to the rest of Pakistan and serves as a key hub for the fish market.

The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party has fulfilled this crucial need for the area by completing the construction of the road from Mauripur Town to Saddar Town at a cost of over 134 million rupees.

Murtaza Wahab stated that today marks a new beginning with a new project being presented by the KMC for the public.

He emphasized that they were not here to lay the foundation or announce the project, but rather to celebrate the completion of the road's reconstruction.

He noted that just a few months ago, there was no road here, and people were often stuck in traffic jams for hours. This road is crucial for the fishermen and for the transportation of oil across the country.

Based on suggestions from the local PPP organization and friends, they decided to work on an alternative route to connect this area with other parts of the city. After conceiving the plan, we swiftly started the project and completed it, he said.

