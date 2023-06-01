Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that development works are going on in different areas of district east, thankful to MNA Kishwar that development works are going on in different areas of east with her fund.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road construction work in Ahsanabad and the winching of manholes in Abbas Town here on Thursday.

He further said that the development works are being done with MNA fund, so far all possible steps are being taken to benefit the citizens from the development works.

During the inspection of road construction, he said that quality in development works is the guarantee of long-term works.

He said that sewerage works are being carried out in collaboration with the Water board, and large-scale of development works have been ensured in Abbas Town, after which the condition in the area has improved considerably.

He was accompanied by a large number of DMC East officers and residents of the area.