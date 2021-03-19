Road construction from MIA to HM begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The construction work on 1.6 kms long road stretch from Multan International Airport (MIA) to Head Muhammad Walla (HM) began here on Friday.

According to Director Engineering Ghulam Nabi, the scheme would cost Rs. 110 million.

Multan Development Authority (MDA) would ensure completion of the project in three months time frame,said official spokesman.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood visited the construction site and announced that about 500 trees would be planted along a maiden lane constructed near watercourse present at the site.