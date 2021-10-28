UrduPoint.com

Road Construction Has Positive Impact On Economy: Provincial Minister

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Road Construction has positive impact on economy: Provincial Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Works and Services, Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of roads had positive impact on the economy and would further facilitate the access of local residents to the national highway.

This he said while inspecting the construction work of Larkana Naudero Road Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of Larkana Naudero Road Additional Carriageway would further facilitate the access of local residents to the Super Highway.

The Provincial Minister for Works and Services further said that improvement of Bab Shahnawaz Bhutto Road to Jag Chowk, from Naudero House Main Gate Road to Panju Dero Chowk through sports Stadium, from Ranger Post Road to Do Do Khan Pump through Gharibabad Naudero and from Larkana Naudero Road to Hassan Wahan Road would also facilities the residents of the area.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that most of the 299 projects under the Highways Sector of the Works and Services Department would be completed soon.

The provincial minister directed the superintending engineer to construct the project keeping in view the international standards.

Briefing the provincial minister on the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Aziz Siddiqui said that construction of additional carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads would result in construction / improvement of a total of 18.82 km of roads. Other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Road Larkana Naudero Post From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

13 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

28 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

28 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

34 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

34 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.