Road Construction has positive impact on economy: Provincial Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Works and Services, Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of roads had positive impact on the economy and would further facilitate the access of local residents to the national highway.

This he said while inspecting the construction work of Larkana Naudero Road Additional Carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of Larkana Naudero Road Additional Carriageway would further facilitate the access of local residents to the Super Highway.

The Provincial Minister for Works and Services further said that improvement of Bab Shahnawaz Bhutto Road to Jag Chowk, from Naudero House Main Gate Road to Panju Dero Chowk through sports Stadium, from Ranger Post Road to Do Do Khan Pump through Gharibabad Naudero and from Larkana Naudero Road to Hassan Wahan Road would also facilities the residents of the area.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that most of the 299 projects under the Highways Sector of the Works and Services Department would be completed soon.

The provincial minister directed the superintending engineer to construct the project keeping in view the international standards.

Briefing the provincial minister on the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Aziz Siddiqui said that construction of additional carriageway and improvement of 4 different roads would result in construction / improvement of a total of 18.82 km of roads. Other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.