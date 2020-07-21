Road construction starts at Jaranwala

The PTI government is taking practical steps for the provision of basic facilities to the people. This was stated by MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer while inaugurating the construction work on 7-Kilometer long road from Sattar Nagar chowk to Sifi Di Kothi, Jaranwala here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The PTI government is taking practical steps for the provision of basic facilities to the people. This was stated by MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer while inaugurating the construction work on 7-Kilometer long road from Sattar Nagar chowk to Sifi Di Kothi, Jaranwala here on Tuesday.

This road would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.50 million. He said that this road was being constructed/rehabilitated after 35 years to facilitate the people of the area.

Notables of the area -- Rana Athar Aqeel, Asif Numberdar, Muhammad Shahid, Rana Khalil ManjAdvocate, Chaudhary Ali Turab, Malik Zafar Iqbal Khokhar, Rana Qaisar Khan, Malik Irfan Waseer,Abdur Rehman Waseer, Mushtaq Khan and Waris Dogar were also present on the occasion.