Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: NH&MP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has said that Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been opened for traffic.

In a statement on official page, NH&MP appealed the motorists to exercise restraint, keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle and drive carefully.

Motorway Police said that N-75 road leading to Murree closed near Satra Meel for all types of traffic, adding that the traffic congestion on N-75 has been cleared, salt spraying on the road and rescue operations were underway.