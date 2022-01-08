UrduPoint.com

Road From Murree To Islamabad Opened For Traffic: NH&MP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: NH&MP

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has said that Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been opened for traffic

In a statement on official page, NH&MP appealed the motorists to exercise restraint, keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle and drive carefully.

In a statement on official page, NH&MP appealed the motorists to exercise restraint, keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle and drive carefully.

Motorway Police said that N-75 road leading to Murree closed near Satra Meel for all types of traffic, adding that the traffic congestion on N-75 has been cleared, salt spraying on the road and rescue operations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

