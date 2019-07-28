Road from PCG to Ibrahim Hyderi to be built at Rs 500 m: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement project, a road from Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) to Ibrahim Hyderi would be constructed at Rs 500 million.

He said this while talking to media after visting under-construction Landhi Medical College building, Korangi Creek, Mehran Highway and adjoining areas, said a statement.

The Sindh chief minister said that he has visited Korangi Creek, Mehran Highway and adjoining areas so that it can be connected with main roads for smooth flow of traffic. The purpose of visiting these roads was to prepare feasibility, he added.

He said that he has started visiting the city and people would see it being cleaned and constructed. This is a beautiful city and we all have to make it more beautiful, neat and clean by demonstrating civic sense, he added.

To a question, he said that his government was working in Korangi but not a single flag of the party has been hoisted here.

We are sincere with this city and its brave people and serving them with sincerity, he said and added his party has not bagged even a single seat from here even then his government has launched development works in Korangi area.

To a question, the chief minister said that he has held number of preparatory meetings to work out a plan to dispose rain water in case of heavy rains.

Local government department, KMC and DMCs are ready to handle any situation- they would be on the raods, he said.

The Sindh chief minister to a question about cleanning work in Korangi said that in this area there were two serious issues, the first and foremost is sweeping and lifting of garbage.

The Korangi DMC has shown lethargy and he has directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to take actions against them and keep the district clean.