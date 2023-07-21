Road in DG Khan to be completed within three months

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner DG Khan said road repair work across the division would be completed within three months with the assurance of quality manufacturing.

Addressing a meeting, he said no delay would be tolerated in this regard, especially after funds' allocation.

He said it was part of the project approved by the Divisional and District Monitoring Committees formed by the Punjab government on road projects.

It is mandatory for the contractors to take relevant excise certificates to prove the quality of their work.

He said the Deputy Commissioners would make it mandatory to visit the schemes at least once a week.

And if financial corruption is proven, the person in charge would be trialed by anti-corruption.

Earlier the meeting was informed that eight out of 20 projects of road maintenance are completed in the division. The grant worth Rs. 270.5 was released already to achieve the goal, it was added.