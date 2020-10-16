UrduPoint.com
Road In Karachi To Be Named After Japan's City Or King : Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Road in Karachi to be named after Japan's city or king : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that a road in Karachi would be named after Japan's city or king to further strengthen relationship between the two countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that a road in Karachi would be named after Japan's city or king to further strengthen relationship between the two countries.

The Japanese Government is requested to provide experts to develop a park in Karachi as "Japanese Garden" so that Karachiites could experience "Bonsai" and other Japanese plants, the Administrator said this in a meeting with Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building here, said a statement.

The Japanese CG said that 15000 Pakistani Nationals are doing jobs in different sectors in Japan.

He also expressed interest in cooperating with the local authorities with regard to Karachi Circular Railway and Tram Service in Karachi.

Talking to the Japanese CG, the Administrator said that Japanese products are considered most reliable in Pakistan.

Japan got fame by growing plants in a unique way as Japanese botanical technology has turned out to be very effective," he said.

Shallwani said that Japan's technical assistance would be very significant for Pakistan's industrialists. This cooperation would help both the countries to grow further, he added.

The Consul General said that Karachi's population has increased considerably, adding that circular railway and tram service would help in providing modern transport facilities to the citizens.

He suggested that light train would be more useful in Karachi as it occupies less space and has small bogies.

Shallwani said that Japan's city Hiroshima is famous for tram service, adding that this service would also be useful in Karachi.

"Japanese companies are doing excellent job in manufacturing sector and we hope that this cooperation would be expanded," he added.

