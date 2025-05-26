Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Monday said that improving the road infrastructure in Quetta city and aligning it with modern requirements are among our top priorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Monday said that improving the road infrastructure in Quetta city and aligning it with modern requirements are among our top priorities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the progress of various ongoing development projects in Quetta city including the ongoing projects of the Customs Flyover and Gahi Khan Flyover of Sariab Road Quetta.

Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jafar, Project Director Customs, Gahi Khan Flyover Projects, and other senior officials of the Communications and Works Department were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the current status of both the flyovers, the pace of project completion and technical issues related to the project.

The Minister, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa gave strict instructions to accelerate the pace of ongoing projects and said that the Customs and Gahi Khan Flyover projects should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the field officers of the above projects would be regular check work of it but monitor these projects so that there is no slack in the pace and quality of work.

He said that development and prosperity depend on the better performance of the Communications and Work Department and this best performance would be when these projects are completed even before the scheduled time.

He said that considering the traffic situation in the Customs and Gahi Khan areas, there is an urgent need to complete these projects as soon as possible, therefore, the pace of work should be further speeded up and the technical issues regarding these projects should also be resolved as soon as possible.

While describing the pace of completion of the above projects as unsatisfactory, the Minister said that these projects should be completed on an emergency basis so that the people associated with these areas would not have to face further hardship.

He said that no compromise or negligence would be tolerated on the quality of the above ongoing development projects, all engineer officers would try to complete the ongoing development projects in their respective areas on time with hard work and dedication.