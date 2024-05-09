Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa on Thursday said that developing road infrastructure in Suhbatpur district on modern lines was one of my top priorities.

He said that the construction of Suhbatpur, Dera Allah-Yar Bypass would make it easier for people of the area to reach their destination.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting regarding the progress of ongoing road infrastructure projects in Suhbatpur district.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Kamber Dashti, Chief Engineer Design Dr. Sajjad Baloch, Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Kakar and Chief Engineer Roads of Sibi Zone, senior officials of the Department of C&W.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing road infrastructure projects in Suhbatpur district. It was also given a detailed briefing on the technical issues regarding Suhbatpur, Dera Allah-Yar Bypass.

On this occasion, the minister said that he was always striving to adapt the infrastructure of his constituency to the requirements of the modern era and provide modern facilities in every sphere of life.

He said that due to rains and floods, district Suhbatpur has suffered a lot, especially road infrastructure was at the forefront, so the early completion of all development projects in the district, especially road infrastructure was among our top priorities.

The minister said that the construction of Suhbatpur, Dera AllahiYar Bypass would be a gift to his constituency which would have positive effects on the entire district.

He directed the authorities concerned to start work on this project soon and resolve any technical issues on priority basis so that the construction of this project was quick and the people of Suhbatpur district benefit from this project.

