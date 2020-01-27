Road link to Leepa Valley restored after 25 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Road connection to snow bound Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had been restored on Monday after 25 days of blockade due to heavy snow fall, a spokesperson to communication department said.

The road link to the valley with Muzaffarabad and other areas had been disconnected since early this month after heavy snow fall in the area which continued with intervals but Highway department was succeeded after hectic efforts to restore the link by clearing road at Moochi Gali.

However, the road link with upper Neelum Valley is still disconnected with Athmaqam and Muzaffarabad, the spokesperson said adding the efforts were underway to open the road from Sharda to Tau Butt, the heavily snow covered areas.

More than six feet snow has been recorded so for in upper Neelum Valley confining the people within their homes and facing the shortages of food items in the areas due to blockade of roads.