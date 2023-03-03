Road link to tourists' destination imperative for prosperity in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture, Communication and Works, Zafar Mahmood has said that construction of roads along with provision of other facilities at new tourists' destinations was imperative to promote tourism industry in the province.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the tourism economy represents five percent of the world GDP and contributes to 6-7 percent of total employment, adding that Swat and Hazara's districts have great potential for tourism as these districts have several natural resorts that could attract many foreign and local tourists throughout the year.

He said that the caretaker government was taking pragmatic steps within the limited available resources for development and prosperity in the province, adding that uninterrupted funds would be provided for construction and repairing of roads in the province.