Road maintenance work underway in city: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said the road maintenance work was underway in the entire city after the recent heavy rains.

"Efforts are being made to complete this work as soon as possible. The restoration and repair of Docks Road will provide convenience to the people of the area. Development works will continue throughout the city. All possible facilities will be provided to the citizens", he said while reviewing the maintenance and repair work of Docks Road near ICI Bridge, said a statement.

Director General Works Azhar Ali Shah, Chief Engineer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said most of the roads were damaged during the recent rains which were being restored adding it was their top priority to improve the basic infrastructure.

"Along with the roads, parks and sports fields are also being constructed. A strategy has been devised to carry out development work in all the districts of Karachi in collaboration with the respective district administrations, which has been implemented," he added.

The Administrator said a large number of people travel through Docks Road every day and due to its poor condition, there was a frequent traffic jam as well a possibility of accidents at night.

He said that all the available resources and machinery were being utilized for the development works and the concerned officers and engineers had been directed to speed up the rehabilitation and development works.

On this occasion, the concerned officials while briefing the Administrator regarding the ongoing development works said that after filling the potholes caused by rain on Docks Road, the road surface had been smoothed with the help of a roller.

The Administrator said that the work should be completed as soon as possible and other roads in the areas must also be restored so that the citizens could get convenience in transportation.