UrduPoint.com

Road Maintenance Work Underway In City: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Road maintenance work underway in city: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said the road maintenance work was underway in the entire city after the recent heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said the road maintenance work was underway in the entire city after the recent heavy rains.

"Efforts are being made to complete this work as soon as possible. The restoration and repair of Docks Road will provide convenience to the people of the area. Development works will continue throughout the city. All possible facilities will be provided to the citizens", he said while reviewing the maintenance and repair work of Docks Road near ICI Bridge, said a statement.

Director General Works Azhar Ali Shah, Chief Engineer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said most of the roads were damaged during the recent rains which were being restored adding it was their top priority to improve the basic infrastructure.

"Along with the roads, parks and sports fields are also being constructed. A strategy has been devised to carry out development work in all the districts of Karachi in collaboration with the respective district administrations, which has been implemented," he added.

The Administrator said a large number of people travel through Docks Road every day and due to its poor condition, there was a frequent traffic jam as well a possibility of accidents at night.

He said that all the available resources and machinery were being utilized for the development works and the concerned officers and engineers had been directed to speed up the rehabilitation and development works.

On this occasion, the concerned officials while briefing the Administrator regarding the ongoing development works said that after filling the potholes caused by rain on Docks Road, the road surface had been smoothed with the help of a roller.

The Administrator said that the work should be completed as soon as possible and other roads in the areas must also be restored so that the citizens could get convenience in transportation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Poor Road Traffic Azhar Ali All Top I.C.I. Pakistan Limited Rains

Recent Stories

IMF Backs New $4Bln Tranche for Argentina

IMF Backs New $4Bln Tranche for Argentina

2 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot commuters on village road

Dacoits loot commuters on village road

2 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi orders cleaning in all KMC h ..

Administrator Karachi orders cleaning in all KMC hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Police held 37 criminals including 11 drug peddler ..

Police held 37 criminals including 11 drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII ..

Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII for review: Ashrafi

4 minutes ago
 Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle f ..

Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle for All Residents of Latvia - E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.