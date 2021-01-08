Road mishap: 12 bus passengers injured

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A passenger bus met an accident due to poor invisibility in thick fog here in Kamalia city,district Toba Tek Singh, Punjab, causing severe injuries to twelve passengers.

As per initial reports, Rescue sources said the accident occurred as the over speeding bus hit a roadside tree amidst thick fog.

Rescue teams along with local police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.